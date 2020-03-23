Violinist Virtually Accompanies Steve Martin as He Performs His Soothing Instrumental ‘Banjo Balm’

Banjo balm. pic.twitter.com/eQ6jUkHSHm
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2020
Iconic performer Steve Martin performed a beautifully soothing instrumental that he called “Banjo Balm” so as to give his followers a quiet moment away from what’s happening in the world.
A day after he posted the performance on Twitter, fellow musical comedian Kristen Lundberg mashed together Martin’s performance footage of her virtually accompanying him on violin. The combination was absolutely pitch-perfect.
I accompanied your song with my violin. I hope you see this and retweet it. I tried to make it look like we're in the same woods with green screen. I hope that's creepy! I'm a huge fan!! :) pic.twitter.com/wAgAIRM38a
— Kristen Lundberg (@Mammyspanx) March 22, 2020