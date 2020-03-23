Laughing Squid

Violinist Virtually Accompanies Steve Martin as He Performs His Soothing Instrumental ‘Banjo Balm’

by on

Iconic performer Steve Martin performed a beautifully soothing instrumental that he called “Banjo Balm” so as to give his followers a quiet moment away from what’s happening in the world.

A day after he posted the performance on Twitter, fellow musical comedian Kristen Lundberg mashed together Martin’s performance footage of her virtually accompanying him on violin. The combination was absolutely pitch-perfect.


