Violinist Seamlessly Recovers After Unexpected String Breaks During a Tchaikovsky Performance

While performing the complex solo of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D with the Seattle Symphony, violin virtuoso Ray Chen of Pocket Conservatory unexpectedly broke his E-string. Chen calmly exchanged violins with another member of the orchestra so the performance wouldn’t be interrupted and until his violin could be repaired. Chen credits conductor Ludovic Morlot and the members of the symphony for such quick thinking on the spot.

Welp. It happened again folks. Not really sure what I’ve done to anger the string-gods but this was a spectacularly awkward yet exciting moment to break an E-string! Special thanks to the quick thinking of Seattle Symphony, Ludovic Morlot and the Benaroya Hall.

