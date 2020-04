Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The incredibly talented Russian musician Dmitry Rotkin performed an absolutely amazing Pizzicato (plucked string) cover of the 1931 Count Basie classic “It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)”.

Here’s another pizzicato performance by Rotkin.

Rotkin also performed an incredible cover of “Come Together” by The Beatles using a variety of violin techniques.

via The Awesomer