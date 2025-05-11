Luxurious Cat Beds Made From Vintage TVs and Radios

Brooklyn journalist Andrew Parsons of Nostalgic Nooks in Flatbush, Brooklyn, refurbishes vintage television sets and radios that he finds in various places and turns them into luxurious beds for cats and small dogs. Parsons takes great care to ensure that the cat (or dog) has everything they need for a comfy nap. Here’s the description for the cat bed above.

One-of-a-kind cat and small dog bed made from Refurbished 1979 Zenith Space Command TV with swivel base. Complete with artwork, bed and scratching material for the walls. Functional elegance and retro appeal.

More Beautiful Converted TV and Radio Cat Beds