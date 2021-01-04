Laughing Squid

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn Offers Aerial Pizza Delivery Using a Bunch of Colorful Helium-Filled Balloons

Vinnie’s Pizzeria, the legendary pizza joint in Williamsburg, Brooklyn that’s known for their unusual pizza creations, wanted to let everyone know that they were open on New Year’s Day. In doing so, they showcased their newest idea in delivery with a bunch of colorful balloons filled with helium that will eventually make its way to the desired destination. The extra road rash is complimentary.

WE’RE OPEN. Our delivery drones are standing by! We’re fully staffed and ready to deliver.

They also wished a very happy 2021 with a custom pizza.


