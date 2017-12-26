How a Moving Video Image Can Be Two and Three Dimensional at the Same Time

If you put dark sunglasses over your right eye, then the image from that eye will get delayed by about one frame on its way through your brain. So you end up seeing two different images, one frame apart in time. But that’s not enough to create a stereo pair on its own. The other ingredient is the bizarre, nausea-inducing moving camera. Because that camera has constantly been in motion, your right eye has been lagging behind by about one frame, just as if there was a second camera just to the right of that one, giving a separate stereo image to your right eye.

