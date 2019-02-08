Montana Veterinarian Slowly and Carefully Brings a Frozen, Unresponsive Long Haired Cat Back to Life

During the extreme cold that hit the state of Montana during the first week of February 2019, a pair of humans found that their cat Fluffy had gotten trapped outside somehow. After they found her injured and buried in a deep snow, they brought Fluffy to Dr. Jevon Clark of the Animal Clinic of Kalispell for immediate care. Fluffy was in bad shape and completely unresponsive but Dr. Clark and his veterinary team were able to slowly and carefully bring the beautiful long haired cat back to life, although he told KULR8 that he’d never quite seen anything like this before.

I’ve never seen this. I’ve been in practice for almost 24 years and she was actually caked in ice, like those ice balls were caked on her all the way around her 360 degrees all the way around her. Her temperature was so low our thermometer wouldn’t read it, so we know it was less than 90.

Fluffy appears have recovered quite well, per the lifesaving vet.

