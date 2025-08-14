Vessel – Pre-Fabricated Space Capsule Homes



VESSEL is a line of incredibly sleek pre-fabricated space capsule homes that offer high-quality finishes. These capsules, which are built in Foshan City, Guangdong, China, are available in a variety of configurations and can be built to specification.

VESSEL designs are inspired by Space-Capsules. Using ACTUAL SPACECRAFT materials we have made high-quality prefabricated houses.

The VESSEL homes are also very friendly to the environment and can be placed anywhere. They can be used for primary dwellings, “glamping” sites, gaming pods, home offices, and more. The company is also partnering with non-profits to provide shelter in emergency situations.

NESSEL Housing, a brand under VESSEL, its partners organized an “emergency first aid drill” focusing on medical rescue and temporary shelter scenarios. This combined VESSEL prefabricated building spaces with an emergency rescue system to improve the efficiency of humanitarian response to vulnerable groups. …through the synergy of their brands, are building temporary homes for vulnerable groups that are both dignified and warm.