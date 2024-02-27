Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ Reimagined As an Indie Rock Song

Multi-instrumentalist Alex Melton reimagined what the Van Halen song “Jump” would sound like if it were written as an alt-pop indie rock song. Melton played all of the instruments on this cover, and in doing so, he found that he liked the results.

We all know the iconic synth line, but I had never really given this song a proper listen all the way through until I decided to do this cover. I loved the idea of slowing the verses waaay down and letting each line breathe, while keeping the upbeat pace of the pre-chorus intact.

via The Awesomer