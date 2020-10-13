An Impressive Stylophone Cover of the Iconic Guitar Solo Intro From the Van Halen Song ‘Eruption’

Polish musician MaroMaro, who performs amazing covers of classic rock and rap songs on Stylophone, played a remarkably impressive cover of the iconic guitar solo intro from the Van Halen song “Eruption”. Maro stated that he played this to honor the memory of the late, greatly missed Eddie Van Halen.

I know that some of you may think that I’m doing a lame parody of this song or poking fun at Eddie… But no, actually I’m heartbroken because one of my guitar idols is dead. I did this because nobody else would do it on this instrument. …PS, I know that it’s probably one of the weirdest tributes to a guitar master but what can I do?