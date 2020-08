Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When his travel plans fell through due to safety concerns, Steve Price of Sprice Machines (previously) instead consoled himself by building an amazing chain-reaction Rube Goldberg machine with a clear vacation theme, 2020 style. The machine incorporated such items as a beach ball, tennis rackets, himself in a lounge chair, sunglasses, a pink stork, and even a pineapple.