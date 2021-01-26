US Postal Service to Release a Series of Star Wars Droid Postage Stamps to Promote STEM Learning

The United States Postal Service has announced that they will be releasing a wonderful series of postage stamps featuring the beloved and very familiar droids from the entire Star Wars franchise.

Representing more than four decades of innovation and storytelling, the droids featured in this pane of 20 stamps are IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.”

These stamps are expected to arrive sometime in Spring 2021.

The USPS picked these droids as a nod to the work that Lucasfilm and Disney are doing to help support STEM learning initiatives across the country.