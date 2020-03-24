Musician Brilliantly Adapts the Lyrics to Nirvana’s ‘Stay Away’ to the Even More Relevant ‘Stay Inside’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Urian Hackney of the Vermont band Rough Francis quite brilliantly adapted the lyrics of the anthemic Nirvana song “Stay Away” to reference the current spread of Coronavirus. This incredibly relevant adaptation, which Hackney performed by himself, is entitled “Stay Inside” and addresses the need to sanitize, stock up on supplies, maintain social distance and “stay your stupid ass inside”.

I recorded a cover of a classic Nirvana jam “Stay away” and changed the lyrics to be more relevant with our current state. It was fun trying to aim for the tones on this one.

The surviving members of Nirvana appreciated this alternate cover.

Here’s the original version of the song.