A Stunning Minimalist Seaside Rest Area in Norway That Features a Concrete Wave Shaped Public Toilet

The artisans of Haugen Zohar Architects in Oslo, Norway, have redesigned the traditional seaside Uredd Memorial Plaza in Gildeskål, along Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten. The stunning new minimalist features of the rest area, which include a curved canopy public toilet, a series of seating benches and elegantly carved stairs, are all made of concrete and marble, adding a creative sense of brutalism that works in perfect harmony with the peaceful serenity of the natural environment.

Ureddplassen along Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten is frequently visited both by tourists and residents. In the winter there is hardly a more beautiful place to admire Aurora Borealis and the same goes for the midnight sun in the summer. …The new project reveals a redesign of the memorial monument “Uredd” along with a new concrete viewing terrace, seating benches in the characteristic marble from Fauske and a toilet building. An amphitheater enabling a unique view leads down to the beach area.