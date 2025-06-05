Clever Urban Cockatoos Figure Out How To Drink From Public Water Fountains Designed for Humans

Researchers at the Australian National University in Canberra, who were studying urban sulfur-crested cockatoos, discovered that these incredibly clever wild parrots learned how to drink from public water fountains designed for humans. The birds used their beaks and claws to get the water flowing after a bit of trial and error.

The parched parrots grip the fountain with one foot, and twist the handle with the other, compressing the spring inside and releasing water flow. The cockatoos must lean to the side with their body to provide enough force for the maneuver before tilting back to drink, which requires a lot of coordination,

The research team discovered this feat in 2018 and has been tracking these birds ever since.

The team tracked specific cockatoos and their local fountain use over time and found that about 70 percent of the local population attempted to use the fountains, and half were successful. The widespread nature of the drinking suggests that this may be a local cultural tradition among the cockatoos.