Why a Traffic Light in an Irish Neighborhood of Syracuse, New York Hangs Upside Down

Comedian Zane Lamprey, who previously built a “Copycat” copier that spit out duplicate kittens, shared an interesting fact about a traffic light in the Irish neighborhood of Tipperary Hill in Syracuse, New York, that had to be placed upside down because residents in the early 1920s felt that the color red represented the British and shouldn’t be on top They made their feelings known by throwing rocks at the light until the city gave in. This is the only traffic light of its kind in the world

What’s weird about this traffic light? …They put up this traffic light in the 1920s with red on top. And with red representing the British, locals weren’t happy about that.