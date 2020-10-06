A Clever Animated Short Inspired by an Unusual Real Life ‘Missed Connections’ Ad Posted on Craigslist

“Missed Connections: ‘Was that your limb? – w4m'” by Patrick Dias is a very clever animated short voiced by Tiana Asperjan that brings to life an unusual ad that had been posted to Craigslist about a man who left his prosthetic arm behind while rushing to the train. Dias expanded upon the story with a good reason why he left his arm at the station.

With narration sourced from a real Craigslist Missed connections ad, and visually wrapped with a fictional narrative—this is a story of a space captain late for his own launch, and the woman who was at the right place but at the wrong time.

via Boing Boing