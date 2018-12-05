Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Amazing Universality of Dancing Around the World

by at on

“Dance, Dance Evolution” is a wonderful visual essay animated by Rosanna Wan and Andrew Khosravan of Aeon Video that explores and celebrates the universality of dancing throughout the world. Narrator Simon Mattacks further explains that dancing helps unify groups, forego arguments and make everyone feel good from the sense of community it brings, as well as from the increasing oxytocin levels from the movement itself.

Every culture dances. Moving our bodies to music is ubiquitous throughout human history and across the globe. So why is this ostensibly frivolous act so fundamental to being human? The answer, it seems, is in our need for social cohesion – that vital glue that keeps societies from breaking apart despite interpersonal differences.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP