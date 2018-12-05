The Amazing Universality of Dancing Around the World

“Dance, Dance Evolution” is a wonderful visual essay animated by Rosanna Wan and Andrew Khosravan of Aeon Video that explores and celebrates the universality of dancing throughout the world. Narrator Simon Mattacks further explains that dancing helps unify groups, forego arguments and make everyone feel good from the sense of community it brings, as well as from the increasing oxytocin levels from the movement itself.

Every culture dances. Moving our bodies to music is ubiquitous throughout human history and across the globe. So why is this ostensibly frivolous act so fundamental to being human? The answer, it seems, is in our need for social cohesion – that vital glue that keeps societies from breaking apart despite interpersonal differences.