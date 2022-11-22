How the Classic Monsters of Universal Pictures Evoked Audience Sympathy Rather Than Horror

Video essayist Matt Draper looks at the classic monsters that Universal Pictures brought to cinematic life during the first half of the 20th Century, noting how these monsters became less terrifying and more sympathetic over time. Draper explores the idea of alienation, loneliness, persecution, and tragedy happening both on-screen and in real life and how the messages from these films reverberate through to the present day.

There are few movie studios as closely associated with horror as universal pictures thanks to their dozens of films classified under the umbrella of Universal monster….The Universal monsters represent classical gothic film horror that once sent a chill through audiences when few other studios embrace the genre. But what happens when we find ourselves identifying with the creatures once designed to terrify us?

via Boing Boing