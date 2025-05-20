British Man Compares the Grocery Stores in the United States to Those He Grew Up With in England

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond amusingly compared supermarkets in the United States with the grocery stores he grew up with in England. While in the Jewel-Osco store in Chicago, Brown spoke about the differences in language (cart vs. trolley), shelf heights, the sizes of milk containers, how eggs are treated, and standing versus sitting at the cash register (till).

This week, I took a visit to Chicago’s Jewell-Osco grocery store to uncover some of the more baffling things about US supermarkets.