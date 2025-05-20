British Man Compares the Grocery Stores in the United States to Those He Grew Up With in England

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond amusingly compared supermarkets in the United States with the grocery stores he grew up with in England. While in the Jewel-Osco store in Chicago, Brown spoke about the differences in language (cart vs. trolley), shelf heights, the sizes of milk containers, how eggs are treated, and standing versus sitting at the cash register (till).

This week, I took a visit to Chicago’s Jewell-Osco grocery store to uncover some of the more baffling things about US supermarkets.

US v British Grocery Stores
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts