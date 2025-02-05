How the United States Acquired Each of Its Territories

Carter Stacy of That Is Interesting explained how the United States acquired and colonized each of its far-reaching territories, noting how their populations have no voting rights, no rights under the US Constitution, and no representation whatsoever.

Caught in a strange limbo between statehood and independence, part of a country that often acts as if if they are not their responsibility. Unable to vote for or send representatives to the federal government that administers, in some cases not even granted American citizenship nor protected by the US Constitution.

Stacy starts by reaching back into the formation of the nation, specifically that the land outside of the 13 original colonies was considered to be individual territories until a Congress was put in place and laws were ratified to give each parcel statehood. This move was in part to keep any one of the original colonies from taking the bulk of the land for themselves. Statehood was achieved through such land grabs and agreements such as the The Northwest Ordinance, The Louisiana Purchase and other peaceful and not so peaceful transactions.

Territories, a status reminiscent in some ways of modern-day colonies, exist across the globe. …we’ll also dive into the numerous places which were once territories of the United States, and either gained independence, statehood, or something in between.

He then gets back to more modern history where claims were made on the US Minor Outlying Islands, Alaska, Hawaii Guam, Puerto Rico, Philippines, American Samoa Panama Canal Zone, and the US Virgin Islands Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, many of which (with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii) are considered associated with but not part of the United States, and are entitled to certain rights under this association.

The US is responsible for their defense and in return other militaries may not enter their waters without US permission. Perhaps most interestingly their citizens are not considered immigrants while within the United States, though the US can turn specific individuals away. Those who are admitted have the right to live and work anywhere within the US without a visa for as long as they choose and are able to serve in the US Military and access Social Services though many have faced obstacles doing so.