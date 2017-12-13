Daring Unicyclist Lutz Eichholz Conquers Mountains All Around the World

On the latest episode of their Human Condition series, Great Big Story caught up with professional unicyclist Lutz Eichholz to learn more about how he has conquered mountains all around the world.
Imagine shredding down some of the world’s most dangerous peaks—all on one wheel. Lutz Eichholz is a professional mountain unicyclist taking the unicycle to places it’s never been. His passion for downhill riding has taken him around the world, taking on mountains across five continents. For Eichholz, there’s nothing quite as spectacular as seeing the world from the seat of a unicycle.