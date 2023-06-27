Unexpected Sounds Found in Nature

SciShow host Stefan Chin explains the sources of unexpected sounds that have been found in nature thanks to advanced audio equipment. This includes popping tomato plants, purring spiders, groaning fish larvae, drumming bacteria, and burping sand dunes.

Nature can be pretty noisy, but there’s some stuff that’s just quiet all the time – right? Well, thanks to advances in audio equipment, researchers are finding out that everything from plants to bacteria have a lot more to say that we thought, despite what you might have heard. Or, not heard.