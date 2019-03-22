Under, An Underwater Restaurant on the Southern Tip of Norway Featuring Wonderful Views of Marine Life

Europe’s first underwater restaurant, aptly named Under, has just opened in Lindesnes on the southern tip of Norway. While the entryway of the restaurant is on land, the unique submerged dining room sits in a half-sunken structure that rests upon the seabed just five meters below the surface of the frigid North Atlantic. Designed by Snøhetta, the restaurant offers wonderful views of natural marine life as it drifts past the windows.

The panoramic view of the ocean floor provides a dramatic backdrop, giving you an opportunity to take in the otherwise rarely seen marine ecosystem. …We hope to provide you with a new perspective of the ocean’s complexity and to improve your relationship to the sea. With this outlook, you will also have a better understanding of the food you eat.

Bi1wa6aDJbR

Thanks David Klass!