The World’s Only Underwater Mailbox Was Built in Susami, Japan to Help Bring Tourists to Their Town

Underwater Mailbox

When the Japanese town of Susami in the Nishimuro district of the Wayakama Prefecture, decided that they wanted to have more tourism, Toshihiko Matsumoto, the postmaster came up with the unique idea of putting a mailbox underwater. This mailbox currently in use, but it does require the purchase of waterproof cards and oil based pens. Once the postcard is written all the sender has to do is dive down and insert it into the mailbox at the ocean floor for later pickup. According to Great Big Story, Masumoto’s idea was the perfect tourist attraction that this beachside town needed.

Those willing to make the plunge can strap on a wetsuit and mail letters from 30 feet under the sea. Incredibly, dive shop owner Hiroaki Yamatani descends each day to collect and deliver these letters to the post office. To date, almost 38,000 letters have been sent from under the sea.

