‘Underfoot’ – An Investigative Podcast by Flatbush Cats About Cat Overpopulation in New York City

The incredible people at Flatbush Cats, who opened an affordable spay/neuter clinic in Brooklyn in 2023, have launched a new investigative podcast called “Underfoot” focusing on cat overpopulation in New York City and what’s being done about this hidden crisis.

Underfoot is a new investigative podcast from the Brooklyn nonprofit Flatbush Cats uncovering how New York City’s cat overpopulation crisis became a symptom of larger urban failures — in housing, affordability, and access to care.

The podcast premieres on November 12, 2025, and is hosted by Flatbush Cats founder Will Zweigart and producer Virginia Marshall. It will feature narrative immersive storytelling with reports from the field.

An estimated half a million cats live outside across New York City, a crisis driven by decades of uneven policy and barriers to affordable veterinary care that leave communities shouldering the response. Through immersive storytelling and interviews with rescuers, policymakers, and neighbors, Underfoot examines what happens when everyday people are left to solve a public problem on their own.