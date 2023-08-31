Flatbush Cats Opens Affordable Veterinary Clinic to Address Cat Overpopulation in New York City

The fantastic people of Flatbush Cats, who in August 2022 announced their intention to build an affordable spay-neuter clinic to address cat homelessness and abandonment in New York City, opened their doors on August 21, 2023. Here’s how you can help them with their mission.

We imagined a day when no cats suffered on the street or waited around in cages. To break this cycle for good and make a real lifesaving impact, we need to ensure that every pet lover has affordable access to quality spay neuter and veterinary wellness services.

photo via Flatbush Cats

They had a heartfelt opening ceremony that began with founder Will Zweigart explaining the mission of the facility and expressing his concern about cat overpopulation and the growing need for affordable care for pets in an increasingly expensive city.

Today we are here to celebrate a major step forward for animal welfare in New York City and we’re not just helping animals, we are making New York City a better and more equitable place to live.

The ceremony also featured actress and Brooklyn native Rosie Perez, renowned “Cat Daddy” Jackson Galaxy, and NYC Councilmember Justin Brannan, each of whom spoke about the importance of supporting the valiant efforts of the team in easing the overcrowding of shelters in New York City with affordable pet healthcare. Also present were NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, NYC Councilmember Farah Louis, and other caring dignitaries and donors.

Visitors at the ceremony were offered a tour of the facilities, which included a complete and modern veterinary theater, an adoption center, and a welcoming lobby. Representatives further explained that while the focus is on cats, they are equipped to offer care to dogs as well. While the doors are open, they still rely on donations to continue their incredible work in providing access to affordable veterinary care.

This brand new veterinary clinic will provide affordable and accessible care to more pet owners and rescuers, saving thousands of lives – for years to come.

photo via Flatbush Cats

photo via Flatbush Cats

photo via Flatbush Cats