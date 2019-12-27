Cool Uncle Creates Old School Style Toy Packages to Give Cash Gifts to Nieces and Nephews on Christmas



Upon learning that his nieces and nephews wanted cash rather than toys for Christmas, video editor and graphic designer Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh of Two Claws Media decided to make the presentation a bit more interesting. He printed out labels on cardstock, place the cash in a plastic bubble and put it all together so that it looked like an old-school blister pack. This way the gifted cash looked more personal, like the presents they were supposed to be.

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

– I made them sized to print on 8.5"x11" paper except the Funko one, which I formatted for 11"x17". Actual Funko boxes are bigger than that, but I wanted the bill to fill the window. Here's the pic I made if you want to do your own. pic.twitter.com/PbMiiGw2B2 — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

– Found pics of 80s action figure packages on google (the old ones with the figures in plastic bubbles glued onto cardboard) – Recreated them or heavily modified them in photoshop – Printed them on cardstock, cut them to shape – Used plastic boxes to put cash in, glued them on — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019



