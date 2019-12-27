Laughing Squid

Cool Uncle Creates Old School Style Toy Packages to Give Cash Gifts to Nieces and Nephews on Christmas

by on

Cash Money GI Joe Xmas
photo via Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh

Upon learning that his nieces and nephews wanted cash rather than toys for Christmas, video editor and graphic designer Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh of Two Claws Media decided to make the presentation a bit more interesting. He printed out labels on cardstock, place the cash in a plastic bubble and put it all together so that it looked like an old-school blister pack. This way the gifted cash looked more personal, like the presents they were supposed to be.

Cash Money Boxes Xmas
photo via Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh

Fifty Cash Money Xmas Gift
photo via Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh

Cash Money Funko Box
photo via Donnachaidha Ó Chionnaigh

