Brilliant Illusionary Desserts That Are Specifically Designed to Appear Unappetizing

Chef Ben Churchill, author of Food Illusions creates incredible illusory desserts that, by specific design, appear rather disturbing, somewhat sickening and rather unappealing, giving no clue as to how delicious they really are. For example, this rather unsightly used ashtray is actually made out of “Vanilla Pannacotta, Smokey Lapsang Gel, Meringue Powder, Chocolate”. Churchill very graciously shares his recipes, showing exactly what ingredients make up these amazing illusions.

Chef Ben Churchill is a professional chef of over 10 years. Completely self taught, he started his journey into pastry 2 years ago, seeing how far he could take perceptions, and food.