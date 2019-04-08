Bryce Langston of the wonderful series Living Big in a Tiny House visited with Lisa and Matt Hobbs, an industrious couple who met online, fell in love and built an incredibly sleek, ultra-modern tiny home in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia. The property itself is incredibly secluded due to a brush fire that swept through the area. The home itself is long, lean and features new appliances, a fantastic kitchen, lots of overhead light and ample, well-decorated space for the couple and their beloved pets.

Stepping inside, the home is something to behold. It’s a bit taller than a normal home on wheels and this does mean it would require additional permits should it ever need to be relocated to a different property. The extra height in the home really adds a tremendous sense of space and liability though. The tiny home has everything that you would expect, albeit all finished and decorated to a tremendously high standard.