The very talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed a wonderfully funky cover of the classic ZZ Top song “Gimmee All Your Lovin'”. Vocalist Leisa Reia sang the verses, while the rest of the group provided beautiful harmonies. Founder George Hinchliffe and Richie Williams played a couple of badass solos off of each other as well.

This recording is taken from a series of performances filmed in London in 2020.