While preparing for their first show since March 2020, the musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) played an acoustic cover of the 1976 hit “Car Wash” from the movie of the same name. This particular number was provided as a soundtrack to a compilation of footage and photos of the band’s previous tours.

This weekend we will be playing our first show back since March 2020! So we thought we would share some clips from behind the scenes from previous tours.