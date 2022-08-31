A Dramatic 1987 Report About Goth Culture in the UK

An over-the-top report from 1987 introduces the Goth subculture to BBC audiences. The report starts in a cemetery to set the mood for these unique individuals who express themselves with remarkably pale skin, dark clothing, bright red or black lips, and representative music. Reporter Antonia Higgs talks to Sean Cronin of The Screaming Marionettes, Dave Vanian of The Damned, and fashion designer Laurie Vanian about this new way of looking at the world.

London Plus reporter Antonia Higgs skulks around a graveyard to investigate a strange new youth subculture, the goths. …Can goth survive in the mainstream, or is it inherently underground?