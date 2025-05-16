The Controversial Cold War History Behind the Landmark ‘UFO Bridge’ in Bratislava, Slovakia

Ryan Socash of It’s History takes a look at the landmark “UFO Bridge” (officially called the Most SNP Bridge) in Bratislava, Slovakia, speaking with tour guide Eva Cubrikova to learn more about how the local community viewed the bridge when it was first built and how it is seen now.

From a distance it looks like something out of science fiction A flying saucer hovering over Slovakia’s grandest river But this isn’t a movie set It’s a real structure built during the Cold War by a regime determined to reshape its capital city even if that meant erasing part of its past.

The UFO Bridge was built between 1967 and 1972 during the height of the Cold War. Construction destroyed a great deal of the historic Old Town and rose incongruously above the city, a brutalist figure standing over the charming European city and crossing the Danube River.

The idea wasn’t just to construct a bridge It was to create a new architectural symbol one that would reflect technological optimism modern design and the muscle of a new era. But ambition came at a cost. Over 100 buildings were demolished to make room for the roads feeding the bridge. Homes, a synagogue, a conservatory and more. Whole blocks of the Old Town were sacrificed in the name of progress.

In its early years, the restaurant at the top was only for those who could afford such luxury. There was a plan for a public promenade, but current events at the time made it impossible.

Dining at the top came with a high price tag meant for exclusive guests diplomats dignitaries high-ranking party members and so on The people could admire it but few would ever enter. Interestingly, the bridge was originally designed to include a public promenade, with glass panels and shops linking both riverbanks The idea was scrapped after the 1968 Soviet invasion.

The UFO Bridge is currently considered a local icon, as it is the longest single span bridge in the world and Slovakia’s “Building of the Century” in 2001.

Time has a way of transforming perception. Some who once resented this bridge began to admire it Others never forgot what was lost. But love it or not the UFO embedded itself in the identity of Bratislava In 2001 it was officially named Slovakia’s building of the century A structure once viewed as controversial had become a national icon.