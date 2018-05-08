Laughing Squid

Ubarre, A Sleek Portable U-Shaped Weight That Can Taken Anywhere to Use in a Variety of Workouts

by at on

The Ubarre is a really handy, stylish, sporty and portable U-shaped weight that was invented by Kodi Kitchen of Best U Studio. The simple, but unique shape of this weight allows its users to incorporated into a variety of workout routines such as yoga, stretching and strength building, at any time and anywhere.

The Ubarre is a revolutionary new workout tool from Best U Studio. Form meets function with this beautiful weight, which can be used to workout any part of your body, including our famous 15 minute full body workout.

4 Ubarre

UBarre Yoga

via swiss-miss

