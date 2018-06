In 1980, a fresh-faced young Irish band who called themselves U2 made their television debut on the RTE program The Late Late show, which was hosted at the time by longtime presenter Gay Byrne. During the band’s performance of the song “Stories for Boys“, Bono obsessively touched his hair and the Edge was prominently without his trademark hat.

Just a year later, the band made their U.S. television debut on the Tomorrow Show with host Tom Snyder.

Thanks Chip Beale!