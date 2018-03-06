Laughing Squid

Ty Burrell Talks About His Life and Career While Eating Progressively Spicier Wings

by at on

On an amusing episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Modern Family star Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy) talked about his life, career, and ate progressively spicier wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.

Ty Burrell is one of TV’s most iconic dads, playing Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. Unfortunately, that in no way prepares him for the wings of death. Fearing for his life, the actor gamely navigates the Scoville obstacle course, discussing everything from fry sauce, to Karl Malone, to his Mouth Feelings podcast along the way.

