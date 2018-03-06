Ty Burrell Talks About His Life and Career While Eating Progressively Spicier Wings

Ty Burrell is one of TV’s most iconic dads, playing Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. Unfortunately, that in no way prepares him for the wings of death. Fearing for his life, the actor gamely navigates the Scoville obstacle course, discussing everything from fry sauce, to Karl Malone, to his Mouth Feelings podcast along the way.

