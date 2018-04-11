Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Animals Encourage Two Mourning Snails to Reclaim the Colors of Life in a Vividly Animated Poem

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the wonderfully vivid poem entitled “Deux Escargots S’ent Vont” (“Two Snails Set Off”) by filmmakers Romain Segaud and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, a forest full of animated animals encourage a pair of snails, who are fully clad in black because they are in mourning for a dead leaf, to celebrate the new spring and reclaim the colors of life. The film’s story is based upon a classic children’s poem by Jacques Prévert entitled “Chanson des escargots qui vont à l’enterrement” (Song of the snails who are on their way to a funeral”).

And the sun says to them
Take, take the trouble
The trouble to sit down
Take a glass of beer
If that’s what you fancy
Take, if you’d like to
The coach up to Paris
It’s leaving tonight
You’ll see the world
But don’t wear mourning
You mark my words
It makes you look ugly
And blacks out your eyes
All this coffin business
Is grim and not nice
Take back your colours
The colours of life

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP