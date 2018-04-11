Animals Encourage Two Mourning Snails to Reclaim the Colors of Life in a Vividly Animated Poem

In the wonderfully vivid poem entitled “Deux Escargots S’ent Vont” (“Two Snails Set Off”) by filmmakers Romain Segaud and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, a forest full of animated animals encourage a pair of snails, who are fully clad in black because they are in mourning for a dead leaf, to celebrate the new spring and reclaim the colors of life. The film’s story is based upon a classic children’s poem by Jacques Prévert entitled “Chanson des escargots qui vont à l’enterrement” (Song of the snails who are on their way to a funeral”).

And the sun says to them

Take, take the trouble

The trouble to sit down

Take a glass of beer

If that’s what you fancy

Take, if you’d like to

The coach up to Paris

It’s leaving tonight

You’ll see the world

But don’t wear mourning

You mark my words

It makes you look ugly

And blacks out your eyes

All this coffin business

Is grim and not nice

Take back your colours

The colours of life

via Vimeo Staff Picks