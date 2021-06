In the 2004 episode of the long-running show NCIS entitled “The Bone Yard”, characters Abby (Pauley Perrette) and McGee (Sean Harland Murray) try to identify a hacker who’s sending over what seems to be nonstop nefarious pop-up ads onto the screen. The pair frantically try to stop the incoming messages by very implausibly typing on the one keyboard at the very same time while arguing with one another.

via Born in Space