A Spirited Ska Cover of Twisted Sister’s 1984 Anthem ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Musician JER (Jeremy Hunter) of Ska Tune Network performed a spirited ska-core cover of Twisted Sister‘s prescient 1984 anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. As with his other covers, JER played every instrument on the song, including trumpet, saxophone, keyboard, bass, and guitar, as well as vocals. Also, like his previous videos, this was a request from his loyal viewers.

This video was requested on Patreon, and this channel is only made possible because of my patrons!