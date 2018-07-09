Polish Historian Calmly Conducts a TV Interview While an Orange Cat Climbs on His Shoulders

While Polish historian/political scientist Jerzy Targalski was conducting an interview with the Dutch news program Niewsurr, his big orange tabby cat Lisio tentatively climbed up on his human’s side and then settled onto his shoulders where he stayed for awhile.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened?????? pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Ever the the professional, Targalski calmly continued on without acknowledging his feline headwear, although he did have to manually move Lisio’s tail away from his eyes several times.

Targalski is known for having his beloved cats present during interviews and has done so many times.

via Neatorama