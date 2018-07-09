Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Polish Historian Calmly Conducts a TV Interview While an Orange Cat Climbs on His Shoulders

by at on

Jerzy Targalski Cat Interview

While Polish historian/political scientist Jerzy Targalski was conducting an interview with the Dutch news program Niewsurr, his big orange tabby cat Lisio tentatively climbed up on his human’s side and then settled onto his shoulders where he stayed for awhile.

Ever the the professional, Targalski calmly continued on without acknowledging his feline headwear, although he did have to manually move Lisio’s tail away from his eyes several times.

Moving Cat Tail Out of Face During Dutch Interview

Targalski is known for having his beloved cats present during interviews and has done so many times.

via Neatorama


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP