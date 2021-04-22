Fearless Turtle Chases Lions Away From His Waterhole

While touring the Sand River in the MalaMala Private Game Reserve at South Africa’s Kruger National Park, safari guide and photographer Reggi Barreto captured the remarkable sight of a rather cheeky turtle fearlessly informing invading lions stopping for a drink to promptly leave his swimming hole.

The tiny terrapin first approached the male, swimming under his whiskers to create an annoyance. Surprisingly the big cat backed off. The turtle then used the same tactics on the female, causing her to retreat as well.