Turning Rubber Duckies Into a Superhero Action Figure

images via Tomohiro Yasui
Japanese modeling artist Tomohiro Yasui quite ingeniously transformed seven adorable yellow rubber duckies that he bought at a 100 yen shop and turned them a single, sinewy, and powerful billed superhero action figure.
(translated) I made 7 puppets that I bought at a 100 yen shop, cut them into pieces and connected them with wires.
Simply brilliant.
— ?? ?? (@kami_robo_yasui) February 21, 2020
— ?? ?? (@kami_robo_yasui) February 25, 2020
via Mike Shouts