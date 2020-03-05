Laughing Squid

Turning Rubber Duckies Into a Superhero Action Figure

images via Tomohiro Yasui

Japanese modeling artist Tomohiro Yasui quite ingeniously transformed seven adorable yellow rubber duckies that he bought at a 100 yen shop and turned them a single, sinewy, and powerful billed superhero action figure.

(translated) I made 7 puppets that I bought at a 100 yen shop, cut them into pieces and connected them with wires.

Simply brilliant.

