Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

GoPro Captures Turkish Vendor Performing Sleight of Hand Tricks While Delivering an Ice Cream Cone

by at on

While traveling around Turkey, award-winning GoPro photographer Vedat Dumanli aka Mr. Traveller captured wonderful video of a very talented Istanbul ice cream vendor at the Börek Center, who quite skillfully performed sleight of hand tricks with both the ice cream and the cones. Whenever Dumanli thought he was closer to his ice cream cone, the vendor would deftly fake him out with another trick. For Dumanli, it was a lesson in patience.

This is what’s happening when you want to get some Traditional Turkish Ice Cream.

The next day, Dumanli went back to tell the vendor about the video, for which Dumanli won GoPro TripOn Award.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved