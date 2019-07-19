GoPro Captures Turkish Vendor Performing Sleight of Hand Tricks While Delivering an Ice Cream Cone

While traveling around Turkey, award-winning GoPro photographer Vedat Dumanli aka Mr. Traveller captured wonderful video of a very talented Istanbul ice cream vendor at the Börek Center, who quite skillfully performed sleight of hand tricks with both the ice cream and the cones. Whenever Dumanli thought he was closer to his ice cream cone, the vendor would deftly fake him out with another trick. For Dumanli, it was a lesson in patience.

This is what’s happening when you want to get some Traditional Turkish Ice Cream.

The next day, Dumanli went back to tell the vendor about the video, for which Dumanli won GoPro TripOn Award.