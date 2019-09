In a hilarious episode from his flora and fauna-focused video series True Facts, narrator Ze Frank documents the daily habits of the Deinopis, a net-casting spider whose startling appearance has earned them the name ogre-faced spiders. Frank dwells on that fact for a bit before moving on to the way in which this fearsome arachnid uses its various orifices in order to capture prey.

Deinopis is a throw back to an older, cooler kind of cribellate spider. Lots of spigots…LOTS. OF. SPIGOTS.