Musician Performs an Impressive Continuous Solo on a Really Odd Triple Neck 6-String Bass

Triple Neck Bass Davie504

Davie504, the talented bassist who is constantly performing in new and creative ways, successfully answered an online challenge to play a continuous solo on an triple neck bass. This bass was quite unusual as the first neck was fretless, the second had only two strings and the third only three strings. In typical fashion, however, Davie easily conquered the challenge without breaking a sweat.

Playing a Trriple Neck Bass Guitar… 6 strings in total, but on three necks… One neck is fretless.. This is one of the craziest instruments ever!


