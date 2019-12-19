Laughing Squid

Transparent Banjo Ukulele That Lights Up When Played

The luthiers at Gold Tone Music Group have created an award-winning transparent banjo ukulele that lights up when it’s played. The neck, fingerboard, and bridge are made of maple and the resonator comes in four different colors. The LED lights are completely adjustable and look really cool in the dark.

The Light-Up version comes with LED lighting around the rim, that has 3 different settings: Always On, Sound Activated, and Pulse. Equipped with rechargeable batteries and USB charging cable.

Light Up See Through Banjo

Light Up See Through Banjos Color

These transparent banjo-ukuleles are available in the same colors but without the LED option.

Little Gem Transparent Banjos

