Woman Tracks Outdoor Cat’s Movements With GPS

Tinos the Cat Mom put a GPS tracker on the collar of her cat Bernie so that she can track his movements when he goes outside

He really does not like being indoors he gets very bored having to stay in the house. We put him on GPS so we know where he goes and we can go back and pick him up if he’s too far.

One night Bernie went a bit too far. Luckily, a helpful human contacted Tinos to tell her that Bernie was safe and in her care.

We went to get him but then we didn’t find him. We both received a notification on the phone that the GPS hadn’t closed. I received the message because our number was on his GPS collar.