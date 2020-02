Filmmaker Nico Bellamy has combined the visuals from the classic Pixar film Toy Story with the dialogue from the dystopian HBO series Westworld. This odd combination results in a rather disturbing, but simply ingenious mashup of the two entitled “Toyworld”.

‘Toyworld Trailer (Westworld/Toy Story Mashup)’ is a non-profit project intended for entertainment purposes only. No copyright laws were intended to be broken. All rights to any material used remain courtesy of their respective owners.