Bewildered White Cat Watches as a Toy Truck Drives in Circles On a Colorful Track Built Over Her Body

A beautiful white fluffy cat in a slightly bewildered state watched as a toy SUV truck rode around and around in circles on a colorful toy track that had been built over her middle. After a while however, the cat felt that she should play a more active role and instead became a bridge under which the car would pass.
The cat had been very curious while her human was testing out the track, which was a gift for her niece.
