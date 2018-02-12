Laughing Squid

Bewildered White Cat Watches as a Toy Truck Drives in Circles On a Colorful Track Built Over Her Body



Toy Truck Drives Over Cat

A beautiful white fluffy cat in a slightly bewildered state watched as a toy SUV truck rode around and around in circles on a colorful toy track that had been built over her middle. After a while however, the cat felt that she should play a more active role and instead became a bridge under which the car would pass.

The cat had been very curious while her human was testing out the track, which was a gift for her niece.

I bought a toy for my little niece and decided to check it out. My cat became interested in the car, she herself fell into a circle.

Cat Bridge

